YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.08 Million Position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,310 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $4,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoetis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 7,590 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.15, for a total transaction of $331,002.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,029 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,616,173.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,746 shares of company stock valued at $2,635,714. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ZTS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded up $1.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $170.54. The company had a trading volume of 1,057,490 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,043,499. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.88. Zoetis Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $176.64. The firm has a market cap of $81.00 billion, a PE ratio of 50.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.60.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

