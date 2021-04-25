YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 76,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,083 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $5,980,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Valley Brook Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Morgan Stanley by 87.3% during the fourth quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 442 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Morgan Stanley from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays increased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.15.

In other Morgan Stanley news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 73,162 shares of Morgan Stanley stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.06, for a total value of $5,857,349.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 267,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,449,274.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MS stock traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $80.95. 12,005,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,803,299. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market cap of $151.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.65, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $68.67. Morgan Stanley has a 12-month low of $35.53 and a 12-month high of $86.64.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.47. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 12.33% and a net margin of 19.16%. The business had revenue of $15.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley operates as a global financial services company. The firm provides investment banking products and services to its clients and customers including corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals. It operates through the following business segments: Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management.

