YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 1,034 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $9,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NEE. Transform Wealth LLC increased its stake in NextEra Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 6,266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $474,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 132,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,043,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 15.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 158,749 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 21,690 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 5,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,589 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, hitting $78.24. 6,035,347 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,003,648. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.46 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $938,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,680 shares of company stock valued at $14,718,893 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Friday, January 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $78.83.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

