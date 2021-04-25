Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALPN) will report ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Alpine Immune Sciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.58) to ($0.14). Alpine Immune Sciences reported earnings of ($0.30) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Alpine Immune Sciences will report full year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.62). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.21) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.73) to $1.03. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Alpine Immune Sciences.

Get Alpine Immune Sciences alerts:

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.04. Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 80.38% and a negative net margin of 606.16%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ALPN shares. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Immune Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alpine Immune Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.67.

In related news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total value of $100,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 260,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,618,592.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 76.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALPN. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in Alpine Immune Sciences by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,248,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares during the period. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,867,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,728,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the 4th quarter valued at $1,137,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ALPN traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $12.07. The company had a trading volume of 56,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,231. The stock has a market cap of $288.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 1.72. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12 month low of $2.58 and a 12 month high of $16.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.98 and a quick ratio of 3.98. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.24.

About Alpine Immune Sciences

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline include ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alpine Immune Sciences (ALPN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Immune Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.