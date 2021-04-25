Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to Announce $1.97 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Citigroup’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.37 and the lowest is $1.38. Citigroup reported earnings of $0.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 294%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Citigroup will report full year earnings of $9.20 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.98. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.33 to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Citigroup.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 6.63%. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on C. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Citigroup from $68.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Citigroup from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $71.38 on Thursday. Citigroup has a 1-year low of $38.76 and a 1-year high of $76.13. The stock has a market cap of $148.95 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Citigroup by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,116,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,411,901,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,832,503,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 27.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 25,785,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,622,000 after purchasing an additional 5,512,418 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,013,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,033,000 after purchasing an additional 116,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Citigroup by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,247,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,821,000 after purchasing an additional 2,023,647 shares in the last quarter. 72.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

