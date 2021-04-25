Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) Will Post Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Computer Task Group, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CTG) will announce $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Computer Task Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.11 to $0.12. Computer Task Group posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Computer Task Group will report full-year earnings of $0.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.56. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.66 to $0.72. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Computer Task Group.

Get Computer Task Group alerts:

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Computer Task Group had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 10.60%. The business had revenue of $101.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.73 million.

CTG has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Computer Task Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cassia Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in Computer Task Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,169,436 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,157,000 after purchasing an additional 130,800 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 241.5% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 289,600 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 204,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fosun International Ltd raised its holdings in Computer Task Group by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 78,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.06% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CTG traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.57. 44,401 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,122. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Computer Task Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.87 and a fifty-two week high of $11.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.78 million, a P/E ratio of 22.25, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.80.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides information and technology services in North America, South America, Western Europe, and India. It provides business process transformation solutions, which include strategic advisory, data strategy, digital workplace, enterprise platforms, information disclosure, and regulatory and compliance services; technology transformation solutions, such as application development, automation, cloud, data management, enterprise platform implementation, and testing services; and operations transformation solutions consisting of application support, IT operations support, cloud, and infrastructure.

Read More: Why do earnings reports matter?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Computer Task Group (CTG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Computer Task Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computer Task Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.