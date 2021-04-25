Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Announce Earnings of $0.76 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.87. Fifth Third Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.30 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 153.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.28 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.74 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.95 to $3.46. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages have commented on FITB. TheStreet raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.04.

FITB stock traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.34. The company had a trading volume of 6,741,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,129,820. The firm has a market cap of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.89 and a 12 month high of $40.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.99%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 8,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.96, for a total value of $257,744.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,936 shares of company stock valued at $3,779,352. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,028,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 464.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,518,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $179,728,000 after buying an additional 5,365,031 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,559,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $125,709,000 after buying an additional 3,259,217 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 46.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,083,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,870,000 after buying an additional 2,563,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 61.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,681,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $129,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,779,324 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

