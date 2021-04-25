Zacks: Analysts Anticipate fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $102.98 Million

Equities research analysts expect fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) to report sales of $102.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for fuboTV’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $104.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $102.16 million. fuboTV posted sales of $7.30 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,310.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that fuboTV will report full year sales of $472.05 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $465.03 million to $480.44 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $749.74 million, with estimates ranging from $697.67 million to $773.82 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover fuboTV.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($2.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $105.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.94 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.07) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of fuboTV in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of fuboTV from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of fuboTV in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.33.

FUBO traded up $0.28 on Thursday, hitting $20.66. 8,168,802 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,867,162. fuboTV has a fifty-two week low of $6.90 and a fifty-two week high of $62.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.45. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 2.64.

In related news, CEO David Gandler sold 42,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $1,373,759.84. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,241,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,044,596.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 27.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $102,651,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $69,118,000. Highline Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $64,515,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $60,768,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth about $26,787,000.

fuboTV Company Profile

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in the United States and Europe. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

