Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to Post $0.54 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSII) to report $0.54 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Heidrick & Struggles International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.55 and the lowest is $0.52. Heidrick & Struggles International reported earnings per share of $0.44 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Heidrick & Struggles International will report full year earnings of $2.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.24. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.37 to $2.61. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Heidrick & Struggles International.

Get Heidrick & Struggles International alerts:

Heidrick & Struggles International (NASDAQ:HSII) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.23. Heidrick & Struggles International had a negative net margin of 5.02% and a positive return on equity of 11.69%. The business had revenue of $160.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.40 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HSII. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from $25.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Barrington Research raised shares of Heidrick & Struggles International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 3,607 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $151,000. Cubic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $214,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heidrick & Struggles International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $222,000. 89.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Heidrick & Struggles International stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.42. 97,741 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,525. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.49. Heidrick & Struggles International has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $39.57. The company has a market cap of $749.27 million, a PE ratio of -22.60 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Heidrick & Struggles International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.17%.

Heidrick & Struggles International Company Profile

Heidrick & Struggles International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides executive search and consulting services to businesses and business leaders worldwide. The company enables its clients to build leadership teams by facilitating the recruitment, management, and development of senior executives.

Featured Article: Nikkei 225 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heidrick & Struggles International (HSII)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heidrick & Struggles International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.