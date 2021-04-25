Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) to Post $1.62 EPS

Analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) will report earnings of $1.62 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Merck & Co., Inc.’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.75. Merck & Co., Inc. reported earnings of $1.50 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will report full year earnings of $6.56 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $6.62. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.05 to $7.56. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Merck & Co., Inc..

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 53.83%. The business had revenue of $12.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of MRK stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 8,205,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,699,122. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.71 and a 12-month high of $87.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $197.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 50.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 12,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 3,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 79,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,109,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the period. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 13,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 23,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,791,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. 72.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as vaccine products.

