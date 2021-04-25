Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $87.24 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) will post sales of $87.24 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Meridian Bioscience’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $92.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $80.50 million. Meridian Bioscience reported sales of $57.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meridian Bioscience will report full-year sales of $326.24 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $319.10 million to $338.21 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $295.94 million, with estimates ranging from $264.60 million to $338.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Meridian Bioscience.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $92.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.00 million. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 21.06%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Meridian Bioscience from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of VIVO stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $21.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 810,886 shares, compared to its average volume of 778,153. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $947.46 million, a PE ratio of 20.33 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.69 and a 200-day moving average of $21.70. Meridian Bioscience has a 52 week low of $10.47 and a 52 week high of $30.65.

In other Meridian Bioscience news, CEO John P. Kenny sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 274,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,858,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Mccune Jr. Rice sold 16,480 shares of Meridian Bioscience stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.16, for a total value of $464,076.80. Insiders have sold 211,453 shares of company stock valued at $5,859,064 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 28,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp raised its holdings in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 30,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

