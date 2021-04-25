Zacks: Analysts Expect Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $49.99 Million

Analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:AMAL) will post sales of $49.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Amalgamated Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $49.06 million to $51.31 million. Amalgamated Financial reported sales of $53.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Amalgamated Financial will report full-year sales of $204.42 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.82 million to $208.93 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $220.39 million, with estimates ranging from $215.77 million to $227.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amalgamated Financial.

Amalgamated Financial (NASDAQ:AMAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMAL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Amalgamated Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Barclays boosted their target price on Amalgamated Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price target (down previously from $18.50) on shares of Amalgamated Financial in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, VP Sam D. Brown sold 1,757 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $32,065.25. Also, insider Keith Mestrich sold 6,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.53, for a total value of $121,307.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $135,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 4,761.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 23,807 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 166.9% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amalgamated Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 116,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 6,516 shares during the last quarter.

AMAL traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $16.62. The company had a trading volume of 86,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,365. Amalgamated Financial has a 12-month low of $8.32 and a 12-month high of $20.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.75. The company has a market cap of $517.13 million, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Amalgamated Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.48%.

Amalgamated Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Amalgamated Bank that provides commercial banking and trust services. The company offers commercial and consumer deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, interest-bearing demand products, NOW accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

