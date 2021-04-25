Zacks: Analysts Expect Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) will report earnings per share of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Exelixis’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. Exelixis reported earnings of $0.15 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Exelixis will report full year earnings of $0.37 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.21 to $0.48. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.25. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Exelixis.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. Exelixis had a net margin of 15.88% and a return on equity of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $270.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Exelixis from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Exelixis from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.70.

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,528,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,662. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $18.18 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21.

In other news, EVP Peter Lamb sold 65,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.08, for a total transaction of $1,435,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Vincent T. Marchesi sold 24,097 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.29, for a total transaction of $537,122.13. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 424,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,460,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 465,317 shares of company stock valued at $10,464,343 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 388.3% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 4,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,825 shares during the period. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Washington Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Exelixis during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $223,000. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 51.9% during the 1st quarter. BOKF NA now owns 24,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 8,231 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 102,761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.37% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

