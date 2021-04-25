Zacks: Analysts Expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $150.03 Million

Brokerages expect FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) to report sales of $150.03 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for FS KKR Capital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $149.33 million to $150.68 million. FS KKR Capital posted sales of $179.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FS KKR Capital will report full year sales of $731.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $605.49 million to $977.98 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $636.22 million, with estimates ranging from $632.88 million to $639.57 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FS KKR Capital.

Get FS KKR Capital alerts:

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). FS KKR Capital had a negative net margin of 86.86% and a positive return on equity of 11.18%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Hovde Group assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Friday, March 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Compass Point upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.11.

FSK opened at $20.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.52 and a beta of 1.59. FS KKR Capital has a twelve month low of $11.92 and a twelve month high of $21.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $20.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.95.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aries Wealth Management bought a new stake in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $338,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 191.8% during the 1st quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $933,000 after acquiring an additional 30,923 shares during the period. IFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 25,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 32,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FS KKR Capital by 98.1% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 145,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 72,125 shares during the period. 29.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It seeks to purchase interests in loans through secondary market transactions or directly from the target companies as primary market investments. It also seeks to invest in first lien senior secured loans, second lien secured loans and, to a lesser extent, subordinated loans, or mezzanine loans.

Recommended Story: Asset Allocation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FS KKR Capital (FSK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.