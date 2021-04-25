Zacks: Analysts Expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $621.83 Million

Brokerages expect Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF) to announce $621.83 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Griffon’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $604.90 million and the highest is $643.00 million. Griffon posted sales of $566.35 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.8%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Griffon will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.43 billion to $2.54 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $2.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.46 billion to $2.60 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Griffon.

Get Griffon alerts:

Griffon (NYSE:GFF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $609.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.10 million. Griffon had a net margin of 2.22% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GFF shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Griffon from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Griffon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.20.

Shares of GFF stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.91. 180,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,264. Griffon has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.53.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 18th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 17th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.75%.

In other Griffon news, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 13,251 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.36, for a total value of $322,794.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,539.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Seth L. Kaplan sold 9,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.62, for a total value of $229,987.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 248,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,798.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Griffon by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,924,756 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $141,128,000 after buying an additional 591,500 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Griffon by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,847,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $37,644,000 after buying an additional 313,949 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in Griffon by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 1,713,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,912,000 after buying an additional 405,574 shares during the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its position in Griffon by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 715,535 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $14,583,000 after buying an additional 385,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Griffon by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 690,183 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,066,000 after purchasing an additional 93,981 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Griffon Company Profile

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the consumer and professional products, home and building products, and defense electronics businesses primarily in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, the United Kingdom, Mexico, and China. Its Consumer and Professional Products segment manufactures and markets long-handled tools and landscaping products for homeowners and professionals; wood and wire closet organization, general living storage, and wire garage storage products to home center retail chains, mass merchandisers, and direct-to builder professional installers; wheelbarrows and lawn carts; snow, striking, and hand tools; planters and lawn accessories; garden hoses; and pruners, loppers, shears, and other tools.

Further Reading: Why is total return important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Griffon (GFF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Griffon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Griffon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.