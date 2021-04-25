Zacks: Analysts Expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $404.84 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) will announce sales of $404.84 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $404.20 million to $405.50 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $452.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.76 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The company had revenue of $407.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $403.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Healthcare Services Group’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Healthcare Services Group from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Healthcare Services Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of Healthcare Services Group stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.96. 594,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 599,617. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.42. Healthcare Services Group has a 1-year low of $20.05 and a 1-year high of $35.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.207 dividend. This is a positive change from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HCSG. Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 983.6% in the 4th quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,734,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 1,574,781 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $24,467,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,097,326 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,835,000 after acquiring an additional 493,925 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1,843.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 344,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,679,000 after buying an additional 326,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 5,165,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $145,143,000 after buying an additional 278,765 shares during the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group Company Profile

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

