Zacks: Analysts Expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.61 Million

Analysts expect Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) to report sales of $11.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $11.40 million and the highest is $11.81 million. Horizon Technology Finance reported sales of $10.11 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full-year sales of $50.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $49.61 million to $50.99 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $55.25 million, with estimates ranging from $54.91 million to $55.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The investment management company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $10.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 21.85%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HRZN shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target on shares of Horizon Technology Finance in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.10.

HRZN stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.81. 204,070 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 211,908. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.49. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52 week low of $8.71 and a 52 week high of $17.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.97 million, a PE ratio of 22.91 and a beta of 1.10.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.59%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.95%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HRZN. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the fourth quarter valued at about $167,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Horizon Technology Finance by 107.5% during the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 22,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Horizon Technology Finance during the fourth quarter worth about $163,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Horizon Technology Finance by 56.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is a business development company specializing in lending and and investing in development-stage investments. It focuses on making secured debt and venture lending investments to venture capital backed companies in the technology, life science, healthcare information and services, and cleantech industries.

