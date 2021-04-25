Zacks: Analysts Expect Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) to Post $1.30 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) will announce $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Intercontinental Exchange’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.36. Intercontinental Exchange posted earnings of $1.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange will report full year earnings of $5.04 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.83 to $5.21. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $5.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.21 to $5.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Intercontinental Exchange.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 26.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently commented on ICE. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $117.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.08.

In related news, CFO Scott A. Hill sold 6,142 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.28, for a total transaction of $695,765.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 175,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,831,023.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David S. Goone sold 5,091 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.25, for a total transaction of $576,555.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,567 shares in the company, valued at $23,620,212.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,331 shares of company stock valued at $5,558,653 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 20.4% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.9% during the first quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 46,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,150,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 8.5% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 32,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after buying an additional 2,565 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 29.0% during the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,186,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,485,000 after buying an additional 266,473 shares during the period. Finally, Broadleaf Partners LLC increased its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the first quarter. Broadleaf Partners LLC now owns 27,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,124,000 after buying an additional 1,040 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE opened at $121.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $68.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12 month low of $87.51 and a 12 month high of $121.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $115.18 and a 200 day moving average of $109.73.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Intercontinental Exchange’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is currently 34.02%.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

