Zacks: Analysts Expect Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $641.30 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) will report $641.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $648.10 million and the lowest is $634.60 million. Maxim Integrated Products posted sales of $561.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year sales of $2.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $2.57 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Maxim Integrated Products.

Get Maxim Integrated Products alerts:

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $628.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $605.51 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a net margin of 30.03% and a return on equity of 39.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 earnings per share.

MXIM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $74.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Maxim Integrated Products from $73.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.86.

MXIM stock traded up $3.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,084,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,239,253. Maxim Integrated Products has a 52 week low of $50.76 and a 52 week high of $98.44. The stock has a market cap of $25.78 billion, a PE ratio of 38.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 5.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.90.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, SVP Jon Imperato sold 1,251 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.74, for a total value of $122,272.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tunc Doluca sold 14,000 shares of Maxim Integrated Products stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.91, for a total transaction of $1,314,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,908 shares of company stock worth $1,588,463. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. CX Institutional increased its stake in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 50.6% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 363 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides various high-frequency process technologies and capabilities used in custom designs.

Featured Story: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Maxim Integrated Products (MXIM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Maxim Integrated Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maxim Integrated Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.