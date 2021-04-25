Zacks: Analysts Expect Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.64 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARS) will announce earnings per share of ($0.64) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.73) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.55). The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Tarsus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($2.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.06) to ($2.43). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($5.70) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.71) to ($4.48). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tarsus Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Tarsus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.25.

TARS stock opened at $30.69 on Friday. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $15.32 and a 52-week high of $63.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $2,909,000. Frazier Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $79,236,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $355,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $13,326,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase IIb/III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (TARS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.