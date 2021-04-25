Zacks: Analysts Expect WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.58 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.58 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for WEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.45 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.93. WEX posted earnings per share of $1.81 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEX will report full-year earnings of $8.42 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.52 to $9.82. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $11.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.27 to $12.25. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEX.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $398.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.53 million. WEX had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.47%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on WEX from $165.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded WEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on WEX from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on WEX from $172.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Bank of America lowered WEX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $210.00.

Shares of NYSE WEX opened at $227.23 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $193.94. WEX has a twelve month low of $103.68 and a twelve month high of $234.64.

In other news, CEO Melissa D. Smith sold 13,739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.47, for a total value of $2,864,169.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,794,368.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Robert Phillips sold 76,609 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total value of $16,051,883.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 70,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,874,115.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 272,558 shares of company stock valued at $58,833,800. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 420,330 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,549,000 after purchasing an additional 30,291 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $363,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of WEX by 412.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 531,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $108,260,000 after purchasing an additional 428,025 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEX in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,088,000. Finally, Alta Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in WEX during the fourth quarter valued at $572,000. Institutional investors own 98.73% of the company’s stock.

About WEX

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

