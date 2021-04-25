Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) to announce $1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for AGCO’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.24 and the lowest is $1.00. AGCO posted earnings of $0.86 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AGCO will report full year earnings of $7.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.08 to $7.65. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.56 to $8.85. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $2.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AGCO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on AGCO from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Vertical Research started coverage on AGCO in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $119.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on AGCO from $145.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AGCO from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on AGCO from $140.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.67.

In other news, Director Wolfgang Deml sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.20, for a total value of $64,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $748,197.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $558,980. Corporate insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AGCO in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 110.2% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. 78.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGCO traded up $5.65 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.72. The company had a trading volume of 747,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,134. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $142.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. AGCO has a 1 year low of $42.84 and a 1 year high of $155.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.38.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be issued a $4.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

AGCO Company Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Featured Story: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.