Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.13 Billion

Analysts expect Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to post $3.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.16 billion. Corning reported sales of $2.53 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 23.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Corning will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.91 billion to $13.59 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $13.99 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.24 billion to $14.55 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Corning.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Corning currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $46.25. The company had a trading volume of 3,564,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,754,479. Corning has a 12 month low of $18.82 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.91. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 231.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Corning’s payout ratio is presently 54.55%.

In related news, EVP Clark S. Kinlin sold 37,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.41, for a total transaction of $1,542,066.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 68,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,848,304.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,319,258 shares of company stock worth $3,056,825,189. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Corning (GLW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.