Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) to Announce $0.62 Earnings Per Share

Analysts forecast that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will announce earnings of $0.62 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.67 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.58. German American Bancorp posted earnings of $0.47 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.31 to $2.37. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $2.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.27 to $2.50. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $56.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

In other news, Vice Chairman Clay W. Ewing sold 10,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.64, for a total value of $490,728.96. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,012 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,232,263.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lee A. Mitchell sold 15,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total transaction of $746,069.82. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,732.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,037 shares of company stock valued at $1,460,714. 7.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in German American Bancorp by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,680 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,787,000 after purchasing an additional 66,956 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in German American Bancorp by 29.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 222,196 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 50,459 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in German American Bancorp by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 167,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after purchasing an additional 18,819 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 163,264 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,403,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 116,372 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,851,000 after buying an additional 2,698 shares during the period. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GABC opened at $44.21 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 1 year low of $24.40 and a 1 year high of $51.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This is a positive change from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. German American Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 35.74%.

German American Bancorp Company Profile

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

