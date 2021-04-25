Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Will Post Earnings of $0.88 Per Share

Brokerages expect Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.88 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Herc’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.65 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.12. Herc reported earnings per share of $0.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 252%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Herc will report full-year earnings of $4.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.31 to $6.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.00 to $7.71. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Herc.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.85. Herc had a return on equity of 13.48% and a net margin of 4.07%. The company had revenue of $453.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $415.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Herc’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

HRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays increased their price target on Herc from $80.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Herc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Herc from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Herc in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Herc from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.67.

Shares of Herc stock traded up $3.26 on Tuesday, reaching $100.24. 368,087 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 227,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 3.22. Herc has a 1-year low of $18.00 and a 1-year high of $110.03.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Herc by 40,000.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 401 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Herc in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Herc by 987.9% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Herc by 1,702.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 739 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the period. 94.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

