Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.25 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Rocky Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKY) will post $71.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Rocky Brands’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $68.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.90 million. Rocky Brands reported sales of $55.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 27.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Rocky Brands will report full-year sales of $372.82 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $291.40 million to $454.24 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $406.60 million, with estimates ranging from $306.60 million to $506.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Rocky Brands.

Rocky Brands (NASDAQ:RCKY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The textile maker reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $87.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.10 million. Rocky Brands had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 6.16%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on RCKY shares. B. Riley raised their price objective on Rocky Brands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rocky Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCKY. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 297.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $228,000. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rocky Brands during the 4th quarter worth approximately $267,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Rocky Brands by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,610 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the last quarter. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ RCKY traded up $0.84 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.85. 71,286 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 62,588. The company has a market capitalization of $426.72 million, a P/E ratio of 26.63 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.37. Rocky Brands has a 12-month low of $16.57 and a 12-month high of $61.45.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 1st. Rocky Brands’s payout ratio is 24.67%.

About Rocky Brands

Rocky Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of footwear and apparel. Its brand includes Rocky, Georgia Boot, Durango, Lehigh, and Michelin. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale, Retail, and Military. The Wholesale segment distributes products through retail stores.

