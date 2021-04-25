Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $534.17 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) will announce sales of $534.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $541.00 million and the lowest is $527.50 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply posted sales of $459.80 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply will report full year sales of $3.01 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.96 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.37 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SiteOne Landscape Supply.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.36. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The company had revenue of $675.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $130.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $156.88.

In other news, EVP Greg Weller sold 3,200 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.20, for a total transaction of $570,240.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,834.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 17,363 shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $3,070,993.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,073,902.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,428 shares of company stock valued at $4,242,087 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,286,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,361,000 after buying an additional 649,644 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,500,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,526,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $559,396,000 after purchasing an additional 358,011 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,603,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,306,000 after purchasing an additional 29,557 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,302,000.

Shares of SITE stock traded up $5.95 on Thursday, reaching $181.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,959. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $72.88 and a 1 year high of $184.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.28 and a beta of 1.23.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Company Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 130,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which consists controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation and drainage pipes; fertilizers, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, which include herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories, which comprise mulches, soil amendments, tools, and sod; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous shrubs, evergreen shrubs and trees, ornamental trees, shade trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, and plant species; and outdoor lighting products, which include accent lights, dark lights, path lights, up lights, down lights, wall lights, and pool and aquatic area lighting, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials.

