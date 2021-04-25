Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.09 Per Share

Analysts expect that Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) will announce earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Tellurian’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.04). Tellurian reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tellurian will report full-year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.74) to $0.01. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.33) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.81) to ($0.01). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Tellurian.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.87 million.

Several research firms have weighed in on TELL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tellurian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

NASDAQ:TELL opened at $1.91 on Thursday. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.68 and a 1-year high of $4.39. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $738.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.62.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total transaction of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock worth $11,393,353. 42.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 117,050 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Tellurian during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,621,539 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,876,000 after buying an additional 2,136,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 62,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 25,550 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

