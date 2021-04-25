Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) to Post -$0.50 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYCC) will report earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($1.48) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 66.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($2.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.35) to ($2.11). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($2.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.53) to ($2.39). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.83).

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CYCC. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Acuta Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $3,057,000. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CYCC traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.84. The stock had a trading volume of 42,716 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,277. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.20. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.12 and a 12 month high of $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.59 million, a PE ratio of -1.28 and a beta of 1.34.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's oncology development programs include fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and CYC140, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias.

