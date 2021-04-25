Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.40 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sabra Health Care REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.41. Sabra Health Care REIT posted earnings of $0.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT will report full-year earnings of $1.62 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.55 to $1.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.71 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sabra Health Care REIT.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 4.15%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

In related news, Director Michael J. Foster sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $104,580.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,667 shares in the company, valued at $743,685.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SBRA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the fourth quarter worth $49,852,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 441.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,214,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,101,000 after acquiring an additional 990,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,149,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $506,327,000 after acquiring an additional 919,957 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,450,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,578,000 after acquiring an additional 385,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 216.3% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 499,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 341,617 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBRA traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $17.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,157,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,800,689. The firm has a market cap of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.95. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $10.65 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.71%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.52%.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

