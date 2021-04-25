Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $827.69 Million

Brokerages predict that Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) will announce sales of $827.69 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $824.00 million to $835.00 million. Sally Beauty reported sales of $871.02 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full-year sales of $3.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.61 billion to $3.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.62 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $936.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBH. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Shares of SBH stock traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $20.48. The stock had a trading volume of 682,712 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,811,795. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.38. The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 20.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. Sally Beauty has a one year low of $8.27 and a one year high of $21.91.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,700,306.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 41.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,767,884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $231,693,000 after buying an additional 5,238,927 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Sally Beauty by 396.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,199,782 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,686,000 after buying an additional 1,756,538 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,636,000. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,881,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,586,000.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

