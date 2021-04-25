Zacks: Brokerages Expect Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) Will Post Earnings of -$1.29 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Six Flags Entertainment Co. (NYSE:SIX) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.29) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Six Flags Entertainment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($1.51) to ($1.07). Six Flags Entertainment posted earnings of ($1.00) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Six Flags Entertainment will report full year earnings of ($1.24) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.63) to ($0.98). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Six Flags Entertainment.

Get Six Flags Entertainment alerts:

Six Flags Entertainment (NYSE:SIX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $109.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.59 million. The firm’s revenue was down 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS.

SIX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $33.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Six Flags Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Six Flags Entertainment from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Six Flags Entertainment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.85.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.10, for a total transaction of $676,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 68,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,406,950.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $1,898,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Six Flags Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 411.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 608,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,761,000 after purchasing an additional 489,709 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Six Flags Entertainment by 542.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 78,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,673,000 after purchasing an additional 66,181 shares during the period. 80.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SIX stock opened at $48.69 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.82 and a beta of 2.45. Six Flags Entertainment has a 12 month low of $15.45 and a 12 month high of $51.75.

Six Flags Entertainment Company Profile

Six Flags Entertainment Corporation owns and operates regional theme and waterparks under the Six Flags name. Its parks offer various thrill rides, water attractions, themed areas, concerts and shows, restaurants, game venues, and retail outlets. As of March 18, 2021, the company operated 26 parks in the United States, Mexico, and Canada.

Read More: Marijuana Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Six Flags Entertainment (SIX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Six Flags Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Six Flags Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.