Zacks: Brokerages Expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $741.17 Million

Brokerages expect Stantec Inc. (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) to report $741.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Stantec’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $730.40 million and the highest is $749.28 million. Stantec posted sales of $712.22 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Stantec will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.20 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.03 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Stantec.

Stantec (NYSE:STN) (TSE:STN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $661.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.59 million. Stantec had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 4.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on STN shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Stantec from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Stantec from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Stantec from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. ATB Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stantec from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Stantec during the 4th quarter worth about $3,168,000. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stantec by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 35,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stantec by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 841,113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,413,000 after buying an additional 323,613 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stantec by 149.1% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,131,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,677,000 after buying an additional 677,022 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Stantec in the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,654,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

STN stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,283. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Stantec has a 12 month low of $27.79 and a 12 month high of $47.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.86 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a $0.1319 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Stantec’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.58%.

About Stantec

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

