Zacks: Brokerages Expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to Post -$0.15 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to report earnings of ($0.15) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.26) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). Talos Energy posted earnings per share of $0.27 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 155.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.37). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.43) to $1.40. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Talos Energy.

Get Talos Energy alerts:

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($5.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($5.46). Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.83.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 156,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total transaction of $2,242,282.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TALO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Talos Energy by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,007,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,023,000 after purchasing an additional 439,665 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,125,000. CM Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $1,854,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $425,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Talos Energy by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $944,000 after purchasing an additional 50,986 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talos Energy stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.11. 349,772 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 895,630. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $12.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $907.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.35 and a beta of 3.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a 1 year low of $5.39 and a 1 year high of $16.81.

About Talos Energy

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 163.0 million barrels of oil equivalent, consisting of 109,307 thousand barrels of crude oil, 257,208 million cubic feet of natural gas, and 10,858 thousand barrels of crude oil.

Featured Story: Front-End Load

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Talos Energy (TALO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Talos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.