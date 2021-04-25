Zacks: Brokerages Expect W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) Will Post Earnings of $0.73 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) will report earnings per share of $0.73 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for W. R. Grace & Co.’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.72 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.74. W. R. Grace & Co. reported earnings of $0.71 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co. will report full year earnings of $3.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.71 to $3.90. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for W. R. Grace & Co..

W. R. Grace & Co. (NYSE:GRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.02. W. R. Grace & Co. had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 0.76%. The company had revenue of $470.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $466.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. W. R. Grace & Co.’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price target on shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co. from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered W. R. Grace & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CL King raised their target price on W. R. Grace & Co. from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the first quarter valued at $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 131,304 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,198,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 65,073 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,567,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Grace & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE GRA opened at $64.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.20, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 305.90 and a beta of 1.47. W. R. Grace & Co. has a 1-year low of $38.70 and a 1-year high of $65.17. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This is a boost from W. R. Grace & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. W. R. Grace & Co.’s payout ratio is presently 30.14%.

About W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; and FCC additives.

