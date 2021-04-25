Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.99 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) to post earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Wynn Resorts’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.50) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.26). Wynn Resorts reported earnings of ($3.54) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 43.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Wynn Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($4.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.44) to ($2.28). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $3.93. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Wynn Resorts.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus upgraded Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wynn Resorts presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.76.

In other news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $384,412.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,940,357.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $210,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 665.9% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 163,908 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $11,770,000 after buying an additional 142,508 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 5.7% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,183 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter valued at $38,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Wynn Resorts stock opened at $124.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 2.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $130.98 and a 200 day moving average of $109.21. Wynn Resorts has a 52 week low of $67.54 and a 52 week high of $143.88.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

