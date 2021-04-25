Zacks Investment Research Downgrades NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoGames S.A. is a technology-driven provider of end-to-end iLottery solutions for national and state-regulated lotteries. NeoGames S.A. is based in LUXEMBOURG. “

Separately, Truist lifted their price objective on NeoGames from $28.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NGMS opened at $40.92 on Friday. NeoGames has a 1-year low of $18.67 and a 1-year high of $43.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.99.

NeoGames (NASDAQ:NGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $14.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NeoGames will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NGMS. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoGames during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,945,000. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,285,000. Parian Global Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,049,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,447,000. Finally, Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NeoGames in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,375,000.

NeoGames Company Profile

NeoGames SA provides a suite of iLottery technology solutions worldwide. The company offers a suite of technology solutions that include technology platforms, a range of value-added services, and a game studio with a portfolio of games for the offering of draw based games and instant tickets through personal computers, smartphones, and handheld devices.

