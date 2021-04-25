Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Olympus (OTCMKTS:OCPNY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OLYMPUS CORPORATION is a Japan-based company. The Company is engaged in the manufacturing and selling of precision machineries and instruments. The businesses of the Company include Imaging System Business, Medical Systems Business, Life Science Business, Information and Communication Business, and Others Business. Olympus has always been a company that makes people’s dreams come true through innovative products. Olympus cameras have always been at the leading edge of innovation. “

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Olympus in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a conviction-buy rating for the company.

OCPNY stock opened at $21.45 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.83. Olympus has a fifty-two week low of $14.90 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $29.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.61 and a beta of 0.68.

Olympus Corporation manufactures and sells precision machineries and instruments worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Endoscopic Solutions Business, Therapeutic Solutions Business, Scientific Solutions Business, Imaging Business, and Others. The Endoscopic Solutions Business segment offers gastrointestinal and surgical endoscopes, video and other endoscopes system, and repair services.

