Zacks Investment Research Lowers CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CMC Materials Inc. is a supplier of consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers and pipeline companies. CMC Materials Inc., formerly known as Cabot Microelectronics Corporation, is based in Aurora, IL. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on CCMP. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of CMC Materials from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $164.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. CMC Materials presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $161.11.

Shares of CCMP stock opened at $187.07 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $178.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.73 and a beta of 1.17. CMC Materials has a twelve month low of $107.31 and a twelve month high of $198.60.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CMC Materials will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 24.63%.

In other news, CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total transaction of $6,257,460.00. Also, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 3,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.19, for a total value of $656,450.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 47,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,861,451.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCMP. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of CMC Materials by 32.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 332,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,189,000 after buying an additional 82,081 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 138.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,913 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after purchasing an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 21.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,586 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $12,829,000 after purchasing an additional 19,879 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 5.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in CMC Materials by 31.0% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,291 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CMC Materials Company Profile

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

