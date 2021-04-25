Zacks Investment Research Lowers Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eastern Bankshares Inc. provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial and small business customers. It provides banking, trust, and investment services, as well as insurance services, through its full-service bank branches and insurance offices. Eastern Bankshares Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $17.00.

Shares of Eastern Bankshares stock opened at $21.05 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.88. Eastern Bankshares has a 12 month low of $11.74 and a 12 month high of $21.10.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $153.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $145.17 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eastern Bankshares will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBC. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,589,000. Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $1,381,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $658,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $338,000. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Eastern Bankshares in the 4th quarter worth about $139,000.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides commercial banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

