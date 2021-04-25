Zacks Investment Research Lowers Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Prelude Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRLD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is a clinical-stage precision oncology company. It is focused on discovering and developing small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers with high unmet need. Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated is based in Wilmington, United States. “

Get Prelude Therapeutics alerts:

PRLD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays began coverage on shares of Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prelude Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.40.

Shares of NASDAQ PRLD opened at $34.59 on Thursday. Prelude Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $23.69 and a twelve month high of $95.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.96.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of Prelude Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 41,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,409,631.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,753,000. Old Well Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,484,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prelude Therapeutics Company Profile

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

Further Reading: What is cost of equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Prelude Therapeutics (PRLD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Prelude Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prelude Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.