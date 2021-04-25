Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ultrapar Participacoes S.A., a major Brazilian industrial group, is one of the largest distributors of liquefied petroleum gas in Brazil and a leading producer of petrochemicals and chemical. Ultrapar is also engaged in the storage and transportation of liquefied petroleum gas and petrochemical and chemical products. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE UGP opened at $3.86 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.89. The company has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35. Ultrapar Participações has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $4.74.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 1.48%. Equities research analysts forecast that Ultrapar Participações will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0801 per share. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. Ultrapar Participações’s payout ratio is currently 46.67%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGP. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 1,518.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,741,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634,085 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Ultrapar Participações during the 4th quarter valued at $7,357,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,199,238 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,105,000 after purchasing an additional 290,408 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 652.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 96,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 84,061 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co raised its stake in Ultrapar Participações by 240.2% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 45,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 32,423 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

Ultrapar ParticipaÃ§Ãµes SA engages in the gas distribution, fuel distribution, chemicals, storage, and drugstores businesses primarily in Brazil, Mexico, Uruguay, Venezuela, other Latin American countries, the United States, Canada, the Far East, Europe, and internationally. Its Gas Distribution segment distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, as well as independent dealers primarily in the South, Southeast, and Northeast regions of Brazil.

