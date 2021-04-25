Zacks Investment Research Upgrades ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) to Buy

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $123.00 price objective on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.63% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Nexus Energy Software, a subsidiary of ESCO Technologies Inc., enables the vision of what energy information can accomplish for the twenty first Century Utility by transforming both energy company and customer views of energy. Nexus’ leading, proven-at-scale solutions support customer interactions via self-service and the contact center, while enhancing operating functions with analytic applications that integrate meter, customer, and asset data. Nexus’ ENERGYprism, Energy Vision and Nexus MDMS product lines are in use at over eighty five energy companies worldwide, supporting millions of interactions and transactions each year, “

ESCO Technologies stock opened at $112.20 on Friday. ESCO Technologies has a 12-month low of $71.13 and a 12-month high of $115.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $101.51.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $163.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Larry W. Solley sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.98, for a total transaction of $211,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,467,108.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,483,820 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $462,818,000 after acquiring an additional 177,935 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in ESCO Technologies by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 965,621 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $105,147,000 after purchasing an additional 10,340 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 176,918.9% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 364,659 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $24,443,000 after buying an additional 364,453 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in ESCO Technologies by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 308,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,891,000 after buying an additional 91,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of ESCO Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $28,848,000. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About ESCO Technologies

ESCO Technologies, Inc is a producer of engineered products and systems, which engages in the provision of utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications. It operates through the Filtration/Fluid Flow, RF Shielding and Test, Utility Solutions Group (USG), and Technical Packaging segments.

