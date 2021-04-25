Zalando’s (ZLDSF) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at DZ Bank

DZ Bank reissued their neutral rating on shares of Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLDSF) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Zalando stock opened at $109.25 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.38. Zalando has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $120.00.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

