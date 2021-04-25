Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC bought a new stake in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at $463,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Revolve Group in the first quarter worth about $382,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Revolve Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 27,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. purchased a new position in Revolve Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $783,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Revolve Group news, CEO Michael Mente sold 2,117,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $81,745,613.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 73,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,817,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO David Pujades sold 5,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.80, for a total value of $214,124.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $316,211. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,161,932 shares of company stock valued at $83,434,185 over the last three months. 58.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

RVLV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Revolve Group in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BTIG Research lifted their price target on Revolve Group from $41.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Revolve Group from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Revolve Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Revolve Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.28.

NYSE RVLV opened at $50.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.00, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 2.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $48.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.56. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.55 and a 1 year high of $55.83.

Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.15. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 31.18% and a net margin of 7.87%. The business had revenue of $140.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.16 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

About Revolve Group

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, REVOLVE and FORWARD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

