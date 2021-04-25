Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCK) by 22.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,641 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Discovery were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Discovery by 128.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after acquiring an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Discovery by 2.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 373,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 8,199 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Discovery by 713.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 119,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 105,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.01% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Discovery from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

In other Discovery news, Director Advance Long-Term Management T sold 11,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.15, for a total value of $463,650,000.00. Insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DISCK opened at $32.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.81 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Discovery, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.80 and a 12-month high of $66.70. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.35.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCK) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.04. Discovery had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 13.36%. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share.

Discovery Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

