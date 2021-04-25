Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) by 81.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,345 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The RealReal were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arnhold LLC bought a new position in shares of The RealReal in the 4th quarter worth $63,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The RealReal by 74.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The RealReal in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in The RealReal by 13.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in The RealReal during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Levesque Rati Sahi sold 1,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.90, for a total value of $42,191.10. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 191,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,967,775.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $185,287.50. Insiders sold 27,391 shares of company stock valued at $760,385 over the last 90 days. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

REAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of The RealReal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of The RealReal from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The RealReal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of The RealReal from $21.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

The RealReal stock opened at $23.71 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.20 and a beta of 3.33. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.44 and a 1-year high of $30.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.89 and a 200-day moving average of $20.43.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $84.59 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 48.99% and a negative net margin of 46.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods. It offers various resale product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry, and watches, as well as home and art products. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

