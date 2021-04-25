Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Has $449,000 Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,721 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Insulet were worth $449,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Insulet by 73.4% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $2,531,000. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Insulet by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 45,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $11,663,000 after purchasing an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Insulet by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,576 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $925,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insulet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $205,000.

Get Insulet alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PODD shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Insulet from $235.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Insulet in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut Insulet from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $260.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Insulet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $275.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Insulet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.94.

In other Insulet news, CEO Shacey Petrovic sold 15,000 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.17, for a total transaction of $3,992,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 56,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,062,294.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Insulet stock opened at $295.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $269.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $261.49. The company has a current ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Insulet Co. has a 1-year low of $164.40 and a 1-year high of $298.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.61 and a beta of 0.76.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.22). Insulet had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 3.33%. The company had revenue of $246.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Insulet’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 0.32 EPS for the current year.

Insulet Profile

Insulet Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells insulin delivery systems for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It offers Omnipod System, a self-adhesive disposable tubeless Omnipod device that is worn on the body for up to three days at a time, as well as wireless companion, the handheld personal diabetes manager.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PODD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD).

Receive News & Ratings for Insulet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insulet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.