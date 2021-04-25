Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Trinseo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,016,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $23,147,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trinseo by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,493,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $332,533,000 after acquiring an additional 253,158 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Trinseo by 3,189.2% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 161,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,267,000 after acquiring an additional 156,526 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Trinseo in the fourth quarter valued at $2,012,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

TSE has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Trinseo from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Alembic Global Advisors lifted their price target on shares of Trinseo from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trinseo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trinseo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.29.

Shares of NYSE TSE opened at $63.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.00 and a beta of 1.73. Trinseo S.A. has a twelve month low of $15.76 and a twelve month high of $76.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.67 and a 200 day moving average of $51.56.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $860.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.11 million. Trinseo had a positive return on equity of 3.70% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo S.A. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 7th. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.22%.

In other Trinseo news, VP Timothy J. Thomas sold 3,286 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total value of $239,910.86. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,741.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Angelo N. Chaclas sold 15,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total transaction of $1,035,954.48. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,844 shares of company stock worth $5,385,937. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

