Zeke Capital Advisors LLC Makes New $259,000 Investment in ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH)

Zeke Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,000. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of ProPhase Labs at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of ProPhase Labs by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 46,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ProPhase Labs in the first quarter worth about $439,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in ProPhase Labs in the 1st quarter worth about $880,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in ProPhase Labs by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 275,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 55,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.92% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPhase Labs alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ PRPH opened at $5.23 on Friday. ProPhase Labs, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.20 and a fifty-two week high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 7.35 and a current ratio of 8.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.80.

ProPhase Labs (NASDAQ:PRPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.21). ProPhase Labs had a negative net margin of 12.92% and a negative return on equity of 15.95%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PRPH shares. TheStreet lowered ProPhase Labs from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ProPhase Labs from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Dawson James started coverage on ProPhase Labs in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company.

About ProPhase Labs

ProPhase Labs, Inc engages in the research, development, manufacture, distribution, marketing, and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) consumer healthcare products and dietary supplements in the United States. It offers a range of OTC dietary supplements, including Legendz XL for sexual health; Triple Edge XL, an energy booster and testosterone support product; and Super ProstaFlow+ a supplement to support prostate and urinary health under the TK Supplements brand.

Further Reading: Candlestick

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPhase Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPH).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPhase Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPhase Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.